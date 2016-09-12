So, attached is a “final” version of the paper on which I shall be basing my presentation at Lib Dem conference next Monday. The whole event was initially envisaged as a joint affair between Green Lib Dems and ALTER, the land tax campaign within the party. But GLD are doing something of their own. But that’s why the title was chosen – to try and attract green as well as land taxing members.

I will be sharing the platform with Molly Scott-Cato, economic professor and Green Party MEP, and with Catherine Bearder in the chair. Anyway, the aim is to promote “rent-sharing” as a principle that should be in the pre-amble to the constitution, as a sine qua non of a functioning market economy and democratic society.

See what you think anyway. Let me know if it’s awful or if there are glaring omissions or errors.

Download – Rent: The Economic Relationship Between Humanity and Nature

