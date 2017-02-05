OECD and Land Value Tax

- Planning Promotes Poverty
4 Sep 2011
A veritable army of worthy groups, made up of regiments from the likes of the Council for the Protection of Rural England, the National Trust, Friends of the Earth, the Theatres Trust (why?) and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, and their well-heeled and erudite patrons and luminaries, is leading an attack on…
- “Mansion Tax”: Not In My Name!
22 Sep 2009
It seems I might be a wee bit out on a limb here – a familiar position it has to be said; but this leopard (out on his limb you see) is not going to change his spots. It seems colleagues from around the Lib Dems, including folks from ALTER, and also land tax campaigners…
- The Wolfson Prize 2014: Garden Cities – one I made earlier
10 Oct 2014
Don’t you just love it when someone comes up with an idea you had, more or less, ages ago, and gets a prize for it when they do it. Grrr! Well, I am pleased to say that one of my ideas this year has won the Policy Exchange think tank’s Wolfson Economic Prize which called for…
- Notes on Rent as Free Market Welfare: 1
16 Jan 2015
Okay, so I said a few weeks ago that I would start using the blog for notes and jottings about things I’m thinking/working on. There’s a chance that in a few weeks I may be called on to give a talk to some Oxford students about Land Value Tax. And I’ve been working up this…
- Planning: All poverty, no progress
13 May 2015
Last night I attended a debate on Green Belt policy here at Brookes, organised by the Royal Town Planning Institute and mainly, it appears, based on last autumn’s Adam Smith Institute’s research paper “The Green Noose” by Tom Papworth, who was there to defend his work in front of what at times was a hostile…