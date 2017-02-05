OECD and Land Value Tax

Planning Promotes Poverty A veritable army of worthy groups, made up of regiments from the likes of the Council for the Protection of Rural England, the National Trust, Friends of the Earth, the Theatres Trust (why?) and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, and their well-heeled and erudite patrons and luminaries, is leading an attack on… Planning Promotes Poverty

“Mansion Tax”: Not In My Name! It seems I might be a wee bit out on a limb here – a familiar position it has to be said; but this leopard (out on his limb you see) is not going to change his spots. It seems colleagues from around the Lib Dems, including folks from ALTER, and also land tax campaigners… “Mansion Tax”: Not In My Name!

The Wolfson Prize 2014: Garden Cities – one I made earlier Don’t you just love it when someone comes up with an idea you had, more or less, ages ago, and gets a prize for it when they do it. Grrr! Well, I am pleased to say that one of my ideas this year has won the Policy Exchange think tank’s Wolfson Economic Prize which called for… The Wolfson Prize 2014: Garden Cities – one I made earlier

Notes on Rent as Free Market Welfare: 1 Okay, so I said a few weeks ago that I would start using the blog for notes and jottings about things I’m thinking/working on. There’s a chance that in a few weeks I may be called on to give a talk to some Oxford students about Land Value Tax. And I’ve been working up this… Notes on Rent as Free Market Welfare: 1